12 Tulsans displaced, one injured in accidental apartment fire

A dozen Tulsans were displaced overnight after an accidental cooking fire swept through three apartments in a 12-unit building.

Firefighters responded to the Wedgewood Court apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 11:35 p.m. Sunday and found the flames of a fire in a ground-level unit had spread to two second-story units.

Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said firefighters helped one woman out of her apartment, and she was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in about 20 minutes and worked with the complex's management to shelter those displaced from the cold until Red Cross workers arrived.

Little said three apartment units sustained significant fire damage, and four others had smoke and water damage. The entire building's power was turned off, affecting 12 units, nine of which were occupied.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by cooking, which, according to the American Red Cross, is the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries.