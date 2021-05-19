11-year-old house fire victim reunited with firefighters who saved her; 5-year-old brother given award for talking to 911

Firefighters rarely get to see the outcomes of rescues they perform.
Whether it's a shooting victim, someone stuck in a car after an accident or a person saved from a burning building, once the victim is loaded into an ambulance, the firefighters often never hear what happens to them.
Conversely, those victims almost never get to thank, or even get to know, those women and men who risk their own lives to save them.
Wednesday, however, Tulsa firefighters and an 11-year-old girl they saved from a house fire were reunited and ate dinner together to celebrate her recovery.
On March 8, Jayme Prideaux was rescued from her house in the 6200 block of North Victor Avenue after it went up in flames. Her 10-year-old brother, who is deaf, called 911, and her 5-year-old brother talked to dispatchers and told them about the fire.
Jayme, her family and the firefighters who saved her met Wednesday evening at the Tulsa Fire Museum, where she was able to thank the firefighters and her youngest brother was given a Civilian Award for bravely talking to dispatchers and helping save his sister.
"It's cool because I never got to meet them," Jayme said at the dinner. "It's cool because they saved me."
Jayme said she doesn't remember much about the fire before she passed out, but when she woke up at the hospital, she said, she was thankful that the firefighters had saved her. She made a poster for the firefighters with the words "thank you" and a big heart drawn on it.
Jayme's mother, Latrisha Prideaux, said she was also thankful for the firefighters who saved her daughter.
"You never think something like this could happen to you," Prideaux said. "So it's very amazing to see her here today."
It wasn't just the firefighters who saved Jayme, though. If her 5-year-old brother, Dawson Easter, hadn't talked to 911 operators and told them their home address, the firefighters might not have gotten there as soon as they did.
"It's amazing," Prideaux said after she found out her son talked to the 911 operators. "I was very shocked when I found out. I was glad he knew to do it."
Joe Carollo, one of the firefighters who was at the house fire, said when he gave Dawson the Civilian Award for making the call that "it takes a team to get things done and for us to do our job."
Tulsa Fire District Chief Bryan Hickerson said he was glad to see Jayme safe and back with her family.
"It's a really good day when you get to see the smile on the kids' faces," Hickerson said. "To get to celebrate with (Jayme) and see that everything is great and wonderful, and she gets to hug the guys who saved her, that's just a really special day."
