11-year-old house fire victim reunited with firefighters who saved her; 5-year-old brother given award for talking to 911

Jayme said she doesn't remember much about the fire before she passed out, but when she woke up at the hospital, she said, she was thankful that the firefighters had saved her. She made a poster for the firefighters with the words "thank you" and a big heart drawn on it.

Jayme's mother, Latrisha Prideaux, said she was also thankful for the firefighters who saved her daughter.

"You never think something like this could happen to you," Prideaux said. "So it's very amazing to see her here today."

It wasn't just the firefighters who saved Jayme, though. If her 5-year-old brother, Dawson Easter, hadn't talked to 911 operators and told them their home address, the firefighters might not have gotten there as soon as they did.

"It's amazing," Prideaux said after she found out her son talked to the 911 operators. "I was very shocked when I found out. I was glad he knew to do it."

Joe Carollo, one of the firefighters who was at the house fire, said when he gave Dawson the Civilian Award for making the call that "it takes a team to get things done and for us to do our job."

Tulsa Fire District Chief Bryan Hickerson said he was glad to see Jayme safe and back with her family.