11,500 vaccines going to select pharmacies next week, on top of 5% boost in doses to Oklahoma

With 11,500 doses coming on top of a 5% increase in COVID-19 vaccines expected to ship next week, more vaccination sites will open at select Oklahoma pharmacies, with appointments not requiring the state’s online portal.

Just over 372,000 first doses have been administered through the state, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday, or about 12% of Oklahomans who are older than 16. The vaccine is not recommended for younger patients.

That figure would not include tribal members vaccinated through Cherokee Nation, Osage Nation and Muscogee (Creek) Nation health care centers. About 17,000 Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine through their tribes.

When asked about Oklahoma’s No. 7 ranking in the U.S. for per capita vaccinations, Reed said: “We’re never satisfied with where we’re at. ... We want to be one of the top five states to reach 25% being vaccinated.”

The state has vaccinated 40% of Oklahomans 65 and older, Reed said. Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the expectation is to get about halfway through that group by next week. It’s still not enough, they said, to open up appointments to those younger than 65 with comorbidities, the next priority group.