$100 million to further Tulsa health equity pledged by Ascension St. John Foundation through 2032

Tulsa will soon welcome a new player to its philanthropic field, and while aware it's not the biggest nor the first, it hopes to be the difference.

Through the Community Health Equity Catalyst Strategy, the Ascension St. John Foundation is prepared to pump up to $10 million a year over the next 10 years into community agencies and organizations working across Tulsa to give each resident a fair and equitable opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle.

CHECS's first grant cycle launches in 2022 and will mark a shift in the foundation's funding focus, which has traditionally been growing the health system and expanding patient care within the hospital's walls.

They're now thinking "bigger," Ascension St. John Foundation President Lucky Lamons said, acknowledging that access to medical clinics and health insurance is necessary, but there are greater social determinants of health, such as behavior and environment.

“We’re looking at how do we really take care of patients in the future, and we think one of the best ways to do it is to work upstream," Lamons said.