$100 million to further Tulsa health equity pledged by Ascension St. John Foundation through 2032

Tulsa will soon welcome a new player to its philanthropic field, and while aware it's not the biggest nor the first, it hopes to be the difference.
Through the Community Health Equity Catalyst Strategy, the Ascension St. John Foundation is prepared to pump up to $10 million a year over the next 10 years into community agencies and organizations working across Tulsa to give each resident a fair and equitable opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle.
CHECS's first grant cycle launches in 2022 and will mark a shift in the foundation's funding focus, which has traditionally been growing the health system and expanding patient care within the hospital's walls.
They're now thinking "bigger," Ascension St. John Foundation President Lucky Lamons said, acknowledging that access to medical clinics and health insurance is necessary, but there are greater social determinants of health, such as behavior and environment.
“We’re looking at how do we really take care of patients in the future, and we think one of the best ways to do it is to work upstream," Lamons said.
Lamons and Monica Barczak, director of community health equity, recently met with the Tulsa World Editorial Board to discuss the launch after about a year of quiet planning with a committee of community advisers.
Barczak, who specializes in anti-poverty efforts, said similar models have led to positive change to public health in Chicago, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Health systems in those cities focused their investments to promote quality housing, food security, economic stability and career viability, mental health and health care capacity, she said.
“It’s going to be hard for you to have healthy eating patterns and behave healthy if you don’t have access to affordable, healthy food,” Barczak said.
A key indicator of public health in Tulsa is the life expectancy gap between residents on opposite sides of the city.
The latest data from the Tulsa City-County Health Department indicates a nearly 8½-year difference between the shortest life span among residents in the northern ZIP code 74126 and the longest in the southern ZIP code 74137.
The difference has improved significantly since 2000, when it first measured 14 years, but it still begs to be addressed. The city's overall Equality Indicators score improved slightly over the past three years but dropped again after 2020. This year's score, 39.20 out of 100, was less than one point above the city's initial score of 38.28 in 2018.
Barczak said she hopes the influx of funds will drive more collaboration between organizations to continue moving the needle, but a key value of CHECS is humility.
“We will not be launching or building new projects ourselves," Barczak said. "We will use these resources to catalyze and accelerate the work of others who are already working in this space."
The strategy's first year, with open application periods ending Jan. 31 and July 31, will primarily focus on investments in north and west Tulsa and Kendall Whittier. Applications will be available at stjohnhealthsystem.com/foundation beginning Dec. 28.
Deciding on grant approvals falls collectively to a private funding partner, the Ascension St. John Foundation Community Health Equity Committee and the Ascension St. John Foundation Board of Directors.
CHECS will grant funds only to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or certain government entities with projects meeting its mission and vision. Funds will be awarded about five months after the close of an application period, and grantees will be expected to submit program performance reports.