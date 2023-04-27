The Southern Hills Country Club Charitable Foundation announced Thursday that it has established a $100,000 challenge grant to help raise funds to improve Tulsa’s municipal golf courses.

Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis, who sits on the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee, said securing the challenge grant would help ensure $1 million in city funding for the golf courses.

"We are very grateful for the generous offer by the Southern Hills Country Club Charitable Foundation and all the other individuals who have donated to this fund already,” Sidorakis said in a press release.

Sidorakis encouraged other members of the Tulsa golf community to chip in and help meet the fundraising challenge.

“Whether it’s $10 or $10,000, we would really like to get over the hump and go forward with plans we have made for specific improvements at each course,” Sidorakis said.

Tulsa has four 18-hole municipal golf courses — two at Page Belcher and two at Mohawk Park — that were once considered among the best municipal golf courses in the state. But for years they have been underfunded by the city, leading to an inevitable decline in conditions.

In a first step toward addressing that problem, the City Council early last year voted to appropriate $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for golf course improvements. The appropriation was contingent on raising $1 million in private matching funds.

Last week, the City Council agreed to release $781,000 in APRA funds to match the amount of private donations that had been raised for the courses at that time.

Once the Citizen Golf Advisory Committee reaches its $1 million private funding goal, the city will release the remaining ARPA funds. The committee was established by the city to create a plan to ensure that Tulsa's municipal golf courses not only survive but thrive.

Sidorakis told city councilors earlier this month that the first order of business will be to use approximately $500,000 to install a new pump station for Mohawk Park’s golf courses.

“That is the heartbeat, so to speak, of a golf course, being able to irrigate it when it is growing,” Sidorakis said. “And we can’t do any work to improve the conditions at Mohawk until we get this pump system working and the irrigation line, which right now, it is in dire, terrible condition in my estimation. Basically it’s dirt.”

Mohawk Park is more than a public golf course to Sidorakis. For the last 20 years, he has played an integral role in developing and operating First Tee of Tulsa, which is one of the largest youth golf programs in the country. Southern Hills Charitable Foundation has invested millions of dollars into the program.

Other improvements at Page Belcher and Mohawk expected to be funded with the $2 million in private and ARPA funding include the reconstruction of bunkers, the sodding of at least 20 acres, and the removal and trimming of trees. The money also will go to replace bridges at Mohawk.

When it comes to maintaining the city’s golf courses, a lot has changed since the City Council approved the ARPA funding last year. The Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvement package recently proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum includes $8 million for irrigation systems at Mohawk and Page Belcher.

Sidorakis told councilors the IOT 3 funding would help ensure that even more private dollars are secured to help pay for the $22 million in identified needs at the golf courses.

“If we get this $8 million, that is the key component to this,” he said. “I can raise, if the city shows that, I will go out and raise more money to get more of this done with private funds.”

Tulsa Parks and Recreation Director Anna America said she was grateful for the Southern Hills Charitable Foundation's commitment to the city's golf courses "but even more grateful for the guidance and leadership we have gotten from Nick and other members of the volunteer advisory committee."

"I hope this donation will help spur other members of the community to kick in so we can match the Southern Hills contribution and meet the million dollar goal," she said.