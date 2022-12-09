10 more flu deaths recorded across Oklahoma as COVID cases rise, state health officials say

Oklahoma has recorded 10 more flu deaths amid a rise in active COVID-19 infections across the state, according to data released this week by state health officials.

The increase in flu activity doesn't come as a surprise with the high levels of viral transmission during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman.

Four flu fatalities were reported across Oklahoma for the week ending Nov. 26, and six more deaths were reported the following week, Erica Rankin said in an email Friday.

Two of the most recently reported flu deaths were in Tulsa County patients, according to the state dashboard updated for the week ending Dec. 3. A patient age 18-49 was among the newly recorded fatalities, but privacy concerns preclude state health officials from identifying that patient's county of residence.

The most vulnerable population for flu fatalities remains those 65 and older; seven more deaths were recorded in that age group since Thanksgiving.

Active COVID-19 infections have doubled in the past four weeks — from about 4,100 cases to more than 8,000 — with RSV also a concern.

"In light of the high influenza activity and other respiratory illness occurring simultaneously, OSDH is working closely with hospital leaders to determine bed capacities," a statement reads.

Hospitalizations due to flu and COVID-19 have seen significant week-over-week increases, the data indicates. The number of Tulsa County patients who have been treated in area hospitals for influenza rose from 147 the week ending Nov. 26 to 260 the following week. Across the state, this season has resulted in 988 total hospitalizations as of the week ending Dec. 3.

The three-day average for COVID-related ICU patients has nearly doubled since Nov. 10, according to Thursday's update from OSDH. As of Dec. 8, the average for COVID hospitalizations is 80% higher than a month earlier.

"Our recommendations remain the same. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at higher risk," OSDH officials say. "Flu vaccines are safe and effective — and there’s still time to get vaccinated."

The flu vaccine can take about two weeks to provide maximum efficacy, so those who want to ensure they're protected by Christmas shouldn't wait to seek a shot, according to doctors.

"Take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV," a Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

In addition to getting up to date on vaccinations, state and local health officials urge frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.

Video: Flu cases skyrocketing

