$1 million to fight racial disparities pledged by Tulsa Commemoration Fund

Tulsa’s first-of-its-kind Commemoration Fund, which describes itself as an effort “run entirely for and by people of color,” will donate more than $1 million this year to groups “addressing diverse racial disparities” in the city, officials announced recently.

The fund’s advisory board chose 29 organizations to support in its second grant cycle, continuing an effort that was launched during Tulsa’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The recipients will include ACT Tulsa, an accelerator program for minority-led technology start-ups; Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma for a pilot program to help girls who have incarcerated fathers; and New Hope Oklahoma to support camps and after-school programs that aim “to break the cycle of generational incarceration.”

Grants ranged from $5,000 to $100,000, with 11 of the recipients winning support for the second straight year, officials said.

They “had tremendous success in the first year, and we would like to see the work continue,” said Program Officer Clarence Boyd. “The remaining awardees provided unique and impactful opportunities.”

The Zarrow Families Foundation, one of the city’s best-known philanthropic organizations, established the Commemoration Fund in 2020 with an initial contribution of $6.5 million to distribute over several years.

“I appreciate the social impact each awardee provides through multiple pathways for black, indigenous, Latino and other historically marginalized communities,” said Ashley Harris Philippsen, advisory board member and deputy director at ImpactTulsa.

“I also appreciate the process in how it brings together an advisory board with different perspectives, values and insights to discuss how best to direct commemoration funds to help organizations further their missions and expand capacity.”

