1 dead, 7 injured in Muskogee County shooting; authorities seek suspect info

One person was killed and seven injured following a shooting early Sunday during a Memorial Day festival in Taft in Muskogee County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The festival took place at the Old City Square.

Witnesses said that just after midnight, there was an argument and then gunfire erupted.

The names of the person killed and those injured were not released Sunday morning. Two juveniles were among those injured, the OSBI said.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, the OSBI said.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone at the event who witnessed the shooting should contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Taft, a community of about 250, is about 10 miles west of Muskogee and 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.