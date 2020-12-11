1-3 inches of snow in Sunday forecast for Tulsa area

On a rainy Friday with a cold front moving in after several days of sun, forecasters look to Sunday for the possibility of snow accumulation.

National Weather Service Tulsa predicts 1-3 inches of snow for the Tulsa area from late Saturday night into noon Sunday.

"Although temperatures will likely remain near or slightly above freezing, the snow could be heavy enough at times to cause slick roads due to slushy conditions," according to the forecast.

The Weather Service in Tulsa noted an 80% chance of precipitation into Sunday evening, when temperatures are expected to drop below 30 and create areas of refreezing on roads.

Tulsa-area forecast

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, high near 57. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 47. Gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, low around 32.