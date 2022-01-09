$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has Greenwood stakeholders eying part of Interstate 244 removal

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been here before. A 3.5-mile stretch of the Interstate 40 Crosstown Expressway in Oklahoma City was relocated by ODOT because of structural issues.

That project is often cited as a guide to justify the removal of I-244. But Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz indicated during the September meeting that the state has already made significant final investments in improving and maintaining all legs of the IDL to the tune of $240 million. Along the northern leg alone, some $70 million has been spent, he said.

Deconstructing any sections where money has already been allocated would be difficult, considering work has been ongoing for parts of the last 15 years.

“When you look at Interstate 244 and the function of the IDL in downtown Tulsa, access into the area is critical,” said Gatz, who explained that it would take years to resolve any changes to routes. “If you were to take that traffic and push it onto other parts of the network in Tulsa, I’ll tell you the network right now is not at a capacity level to support that traffic diversion.”