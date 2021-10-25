1-2 inches of rain expected from storm system that hammered West Coast on Sunday

The same storm system that hammered the West Coast on Sunday will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches for the Tulsa area Tuesday night through Wednesday, forecasters said.
The so-called "bomb cyclone" is the same system that will be making its way into the region later in the week, said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"It's not the same area of low pressure, but it is the same system," he said.
The system resulted in record 24-hour precipitation totals for some areas of the West Coast, including San Francisco (4.02 inches) and Sacramento, California (5.44 inches).
"Instability could be sufficient enough for at least a limited threat for severe weather late Tuesday night and Wednesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Strong and gusty winds can be expected both ahead of and behind the low pressure system, forecasters said.
Bands of showers with embedded thunderstorms will likely spread into eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday night and into northwest Arkansas Wednesday morning.
"A few storms could be strong to marginally severe during this time given the high shear/low instability environment," forecasters said.
"Areas of rain will likely continue on backside of low pressure system into the day Thursday with brisk north winds in the 35 to 40 mph range," the weather service said.
"Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts are forecast across the area before precipitation begins to shift east of the region Thursday ..."
Some areas could see as much as 3 inches, Piltz said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa in the "slight" and "marginal" categories for severe weather on Tuesday, the two lowest on a five-tier scale.
Much of western Oklahoma is in the "enhanced" category for severe weather Tuesday — the middle of the scale used by the SPC.
The Tulsa-area forecast is for a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday night.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected from Thursday afternoon through the weekend, including Halloween, when highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
As of Monday, Tulsa has received 3.77 inches of rain so far this month, according to the weather service, nearly exactly the monthly average of 3.78 inches for October.