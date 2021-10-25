1-2 inches of rain expected from storm system that hammered West Coast on Sunday

"Areas of rain will likely continue on backside of low pressure system into the day Thursday with brisk north winds in the 35 to 40 mph range," the weather service said.

"Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts are forecast across the area before precipitation begins to shift east of the region Thursday ..."

Some areas could see as much as 3 inches, Piltz said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa in the "slight" and "marginal" categories for severe weather on Tuesday, the two lowest on a five-tier scale.

Much of western Oklahoma is in the "enhanced" category for severe weather Tuesday — the middle of the scale used by the SPC.

The Tulsa-area forecast is for a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday night.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected from Thursday afternoon through the weekend, including Halloween, when highs are expected to be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.