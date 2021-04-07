1,000 pinwheels for child abuse awareness planted at Tulsa County Courthouse

"The sad part is, we're hearing stories of, maybe in the past, it might have been one- or two-moment incident, but now we've got kids who are subject to sexual abuse over a longer period of time," he said. "The stories are really tragic and pretty shocking."

He said this is why his office wanted to have the pinwheel planting event, to redraw the public's attention back to the issue of child abuse.

"Our second-best resource (after children) for reporting is our citizenry," Kunzweiler said. "You're not doing anything wrong by reporting it. Let the experts do the investigating."

He said the most important thing to remember is child abuse is not going away.

"The only way these kids are going to be protected is for all of us to step up and speak up," he said.

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee attended the pinwheel planting event to offer his support and help raise awareness of child abuse.

"The Board of County Commissioners and all other Tulsa County elected officials fully support (Kunzweiler's) effort to prosecute those who prey on our most victimized, innocent citizens," Sallee said.