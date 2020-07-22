A local nurse died Saturday after a protracted fight with COVID-19.
Aimee Williams, a nurse practitioner, died July 18 after fighting the illness and its effects for four months. She and her husband, Danny Williams, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in the hospital on July 7, according to a GoFundMe established to help the family.
“She came in contact with this illness at work as a Frontline worker,” her husband wrote in the GoFundMe note. “She is a nurse practitioner, a mother to a … special needs child, been my best friend for 30 years and my wife for 23 years.”
The Tulsa World was unable to reach Danny Williams on Tuesday. Aimee Williams reportedly was a nurse practitioner at Hillcrest Medical Center, where officials declined to comment.
According to the fundraiser and various social media posts, Aimee Williams, 44, contracted COVID-19 in April. She had been in intensive care for seven weeks when her husband started the GoFundMe campaign in mid-May.
Danny Williams wrote in the fundraiser that he started it as an “outlet for so many that wanted to help in a situation where we all feel so helpless.”
COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects the respiratory system. Researchers have since learned that it can cause blood clotting throughout most of the body.
After a patient has no more viral load, the physical problems wrought by the disease can continue, and doctors tried a variety of treatments and therapies over the past months to help Aimee Williams recover. They tried convalescent plasma, physical therapy and ECMO — extracorporeal membrane oxygenation — treatments twice during that four-month period, according to a social media post. She was on a ventilator twice and had a pacemaker installed. At one point, she was on dialysis.
One of her lungs developed an infection and clots, for which she underwent surgery. She was subsequently taken to an Oklahoma City hospital to be assessed for a lung transplant, but she tested positive for COVID-19 again. She was again isolated for several days until she was shown to test negative for the coronavirus that causes the disease.
But the Williamses learned a week after their anniversary that she did not qualify for the transplant, according to the GoFundMe page. In the ensuing days, Danny Williams wrote that he was sitting with her in the hospital, “holding her hand.”
On July 18, he shared that “our girl is with the angels now.”
Aimee Williams is survived by her husband, Danny Williams, and their young son.
Featured video