Legislature honors Burns Hargis for his service as OSU president

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Wednesday honored Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis, who is retiring June 30.

Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of the OSU Center of Health Sciences, will succeed him.

Hargis told the Senate he was very honored and surprised to be recognized by the body.

He said being a university president is the best job on earth.

A citation of commendation said Hargis is a passionate advocate for OSU and higher education.

“Oklahoma and OSU are better and stronger because of President Hargis’s vision and courage to enhance the lives of over 70,000 students awarded degrees during his time as President,” the citation said.

The citation listed his accomplishment as president, including: raising more than $2 billion in private funds; $1.6 billion received in external grants for research; added 10,503 new Alumni Association life members, a 111 percent increase; and added more than 2.5 million square feet of new and modernized world-class facilities for research, learning, performing arts and athletics.