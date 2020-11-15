Lawmakers ponder safety process for upcoming session as COVID-19 cases spike

OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders are working on plans to safely return to session Feb. 1 amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma.
Last week, it was announced the House was working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health on contact tracing after two asymptomatic members tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came a day after a ceremonial swearing in in which many members were not wearing mask and social distancing was not observed.
The last session was thrown into a bit of chaos as the virus struck in mid-March, shortly after lawmakers returned to work in February. Several days of session were cut short and the Capitol was closed to the public.
For years, legislative sessions and meetings have been accessible by way of video, a process that will continue next session.
John Estus, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said no decision has been reached but a lot of options are on the table.
Likewise, Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said several items are under discussion.
Last year, Senate members were able to vote by means of video if their voices and faces could be seen and heard.
Several members took advantage of it, including Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, who has a child with Type I diabetes and is in the vulnerable category.
She said the process worked well, but members voting by video were not given permission to ask questions or debate virtually.
“It was tough trying to type or text a member on the floor to get questions asked or to hear our debate points,” Hicks said.
She said masks should be required for members on the floor.
Support Local Journalism
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said the video voting worked better than he expected and he also believes masks should be worn on the Senate floor.
He said because the Senate has fewer members than the House, it is better suited for social distancing.
“We will work with Republicans if they will work with us to come up with the safety standards and protocols,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “The numbers are spiking and that is a concern to, I think, everybody.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, wants leadership to allow members to vote by proxy.
She said it is very important that the option be available for those who are immunocompromised and for other reasons.
“I think there will be lot of conversations,” said Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee. “We are now just ramping back up for session. There will be a lot of conversations about protocols and communication and what happened this week is a great example of where we learned to be better.”
Fetgatter said he will have rules for how many people are allowed in his office and for how long.
Gallery: State representatives sworn in at Oklahoma Capitol as pandemic affects ceremony
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
House Swearing In
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about mask mandates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!