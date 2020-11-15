Lawmakers ponder safety process for upcoming session as COVID-19 cases spike

Last year, Senate members were able to vote by means of video if their voices and faces could be seen and heard.

Several members took advantage of it, including Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, who has a child with Type I diabetes and is in the vulnerable category.

She said the process worked well, but members voting by video were not given permission to ask questions or debate virtually.

“It was tough trying to type or text a member on the floor to get questions asked or to hear our debate points,” Hicks said.

She said masks should be required for members on the floor.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said the video voting worked better than he expected and he also believes masks should be worn on the Senate floor.

He said because the Senate has fewer members than the House, it is better suited for social distancing.

“We will work with Republicans if they will work with us to come up with the safety standards and protocols,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “The numbers are spiking and that is a concern to, I think, everybody.”

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, wants leadership to allow members to vote by proxy.