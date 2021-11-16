Lawmakers convene special session on redistricting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers returned Monday to the Capitol for a special session on redistricting.

They are expected to finish their business by Friday.

They are redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries.

Legislative boundaries were preliminarily redrawn in the regular session based on population estimates because figures from the U.S. Census Bureau were late.

It didn’t appear that calls to amend the special session to prohibit mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or masks would happen.

Individuals who oppose mandatory vaccinations and masks rallied at the Capitol.

The House and Senate could not meet in legislative chambers due to remodeling. The House met on the first floor while the Senate met on the fifth floor.

House and Senate Democrats held a press conference to call for an independent redistricting process.

They were critical of how congressional districts were redrawn, particularly the 5th Congressional District, which was broken up, and have proposed another map.