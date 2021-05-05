Lawmakers advance redistricting plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Tuesday advanced redistricting plans that will determine legislative boundaries.

The House passed House Bill 1198, which deals with House districts, by a vote of 89-2.

A few hours later, the Senate passed Senate Bill 1066, which deals with Senate districts, by a vote of 46-1.

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, said the U.S. Census Bureau has not provided the most recent figures for redistricting yet and missed its deadline to do so.

“We are being told Aug. 15 is when we’ll get those (regular Census) numbers,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chairman of the House Redistricting Committee. “I’m hoping that’s the truth. As you know, it’s been delayed a few times.”

The state relied on information from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Communities Survey to draw local legislative districts, Paxton said.

The figures are estimates based on sampling.

The Oklahoma Constitution says legislative boundaries must be redrawn during the session, Paxton said.