A state representative known for sometimes controversial statements demanded Friday that Oklahoma allow COVID-19 patients to be treated with hydroxychloroquine, a drug widely considered ineffective and potentially dangerous in dealing with the disease, and said the epidemic is part of a Chinese plot to infect “overweight, elderly diabetic people,” principally in the United States.
“China knew about the outbreak of this virus and closed travel in their own country but continued to allow travel to the United States and the world,” Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, said in a press release. “China began buying up all personal protective equipment such as ventilators. When the virus was widespread, China made huge profits by infecting the world and selling protective and medical equipment.”
The virus originated in China and the Chinese have been criticized for not being as forthcoming in the early stages of the outbreak as they might about have been. They also diverted shipments of medical equipment for their own use.
The scientific consensus, though, seems to be the virus evolved naturally in animals, probably bats.
Humphrey stated, incorrectly, that other recent outbreaks of infectious diseases have produced more deaths than COVID-19 and that the U.S. response had been “irrational” and overwrought.
“Our nation’s response to COVID-19 should produce fear in every person who stands for freedom, liberty and the United States,” Humphrey said. “I refuse to remain silent while the very foundation of our freedoms are being attacked and destroyed.”
Humphrey called the refusal to treat COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine “insane” and said it helped him after he experienced chest pains and shortness of breath.
Humphrey said he was not tested for COVID-19 because he doesn’t trust the state health department tests and “did not want to subject my family and friends to (the) demands of forced house arrest by the Health Department.”
Humphrey said his doctor also ordered him to lose weight and bring his blood sugar under control, which he did.
“I am encouraging Oklahoma doctors to take courage and begin treating COVID with Hydroxychloroquine,” Humphrey said. “I am asking Oklahomans to demand our state allow the use of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID. Let’s stop the fear.”
Early on, the Stitt administration bought $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine but shelved it after promising early test results did not pan out. A spokesman for the state health department said it continues “exploring all potential options.”
Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat other conditions, including malaria.
The Tulsa County Health Department declined to comment on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine but said COVID-19 is a serious illness that has killed 113 county residents and that almost 200 are currently hospitalized with it.
Statewide, the death toll is 644 since March 1.
By comparison, 85 Oklahomans have died from the flu since Sept. 1.