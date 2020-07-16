...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 107 EXPECTED FRIDAY
AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...TULSA, ROGERS AND CREEK COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Mayor G.T. Bynum views items that were dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation Thursday in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the state Medical Examiner's Office, views items dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday.
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, views an item dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mayor G.T. Bynum views items that were dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation Thursday in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the state Medical Examiner’s Office, views items dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, views an item dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The lack of success at an initial test site has not deterred Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s commitment to searching for burial sites from the city’s 1921 Race Massacre, he said Thursday.
“Our commitment to this is a long-term one,” Bynum said shortly before visiting the test site in Oaklawn Cemetery.
“I’m sure we would have all liked to find something on Day 1,” he said. “The reality is we’re dealing with oral history that’s been passed down for 99 years.”
Digging for potential evidence of graves began at Oaklawn on Monday.
Bynum has made a priority of bringing some degree of resolution to the long-standing stories that bodies of people killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, were buried in one or more unmarked locations.
Those stories have persisted since the event itself. Supposed locations vary widely, as do the estimates of the number of bodies involved.
The current location was chosen because of a convergence of geophysical data and written and oral history.
The geophysical data, derived from subsurface scanning, indicated an anomaly in the soil near the cemetery’s west boundary.
That anomaly, however, turned out to be up to 10 feet of dirt fill spread across the area, perhaps for drainage purposes.
Researchers said Thursday it appears a stream originally ran through that section of the cemetery and at some point was taken underground. The team has encountered water at about 15 feet in several places.
A long narrow trench dug off the original test site is expected to be extended to about 80 feet. In addition, core samples will be taken in the area Friday to determine whether further excavation is warranted.
“I think what the team is doing on this that’s really important is leaving no question as to whether or not there are human remains at this anomaly,” Bynum said.
“This is one of several locations identified in need of exploration. ... We still have further scanning to do in Oaklawn and at Rolling Oaks Cemetery. And, based on what that scanning finds, potentially more test excavations,” he said.
“If the experts believe those are worthy of test excavations there is further work to do there.”
