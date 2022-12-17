Keeping faith kept Broken Arrow woman alive during kidnapping, assault

The four-year marriage Alisa Henin had with Randy Alan Hamett wasn’t violent, and even the divorce process went smoothly. That’s why it’s still a bit of a mystery why Hamett later stalked, kidnapped and assaulted his ex-wife.

Upon reflection, the Broken Arrow woman says the relationship wasn’t great due to Hamett’s admitted infidelity, but she was never scared. In November 2016, that changed.

Henin started finding sticky notes inside her house from him. The neighbors assumed the couple had different work schedules and didn’t think anything of seeing him in the house during the day. She changed the locks. He broke into the house on Jan. 5, 2017, and took some jewelry.

Police were called, and they recommended a protective order and gave her a card to the Family Safety Center. She didn’t think he would escalate and figured she could handle it. She had a home security system installed. Then, he upped the threats and broke in, again.

With more than 20 years as a professional in human resources, Henin knew to document everything. He started sending emails counting down to her birthday. A second break-in and ambush in her yard had police begging her to get a protective order.

“Once you get past security at the Family Safety Center, past that door, there is no judgment. You are offered every kind of resource and service you need,” Henin said. “Everything was done with compassion. There was no shame or pressure. They didn’t tell me what to do or say. They let me know the way to know what to do. It was all about what I wanted to do.”

The first move was to craft a safety plan. She filed the emergency protection order on Feb. 8, 2017, and it was granted the same day.

“I felt empowered,” Henin said. “Still, I was worried. I said that once I filed the protective order, once he read it, he would kill me. I was asked what would happen if I didn’t file it, I said he would still kill me. With a protective order, at least there would be a paper trail, at least everyone would know who did it.”

Hamett was served papers by security at her workplace when he showed up. She hired an attorney to represent her at the hearing in March 2017. The protective order was granted for 18 months provided no violations occurred. Her ex-husband told the judge he was leaving the state. He stayed away until April 25, 2017.

That’s the day he parked his truck at a nearby Walmart, walked to Henin’s home and cut a hole from the outside of her house to gain entry. He patched up the hole to make it look like he was allowed inside. He tricked the security company into telling him which room didn’t have cameras.

He waited. When Henin walked in after work and turned off the security system, he used a Taser to incapacitate her before binding her hands and feet. After midnight, Hamett kept a revolver pointed at her as he forced her into a car.

“He told me all night he was going to kill me then himself,” Henin said. “I knew killing was going to happen. I have a lot of faith and prayed that God would send me two warrior angels to intervene. At one point, I found peace. I knew that it was going to be OK, even if he killed me.”

Henin bought extra time by convincing him she was ready to reconcile and would marry him. He refused to go to a courthouse or any local pastor, opting to drive to a chapel in Arkansas.

Although he kept her bound off-and-on, he allowed bathroom breaks at two big-box stores along the way. He threatened to shoot strangers if she sought help. She tried to find a way to subtly get attention, but no one caught on to her signs of distress. He eventually let her text her parents and boyfriend so they wouldn’t get suspicious.

Based on how Henin wrote the message, her loved ones knew she was in danger and contacted the Broken Arrow Police Department. A GPS location found them at a hotel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Local police went to the room, determined she was held against her will and made the arrest. Hamett was in possession of a firearm and ammunition along with Taser cartridges.

It had been 27 hours.

“It’s like he knew why (the police) were there. He didn’t fight them,” she said. “I saw those officers and thought, ‘These are my angels.’ I prayed for help, and they came. Faith in God got me through this.”

Hamett was convicted in federal court for kidnapping in July 2018 and got a 20-year sentence. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside the conviction two years later and ordered a new trial. It found the trial judge erred in allowing Hamett to fire his counsel to represent himself after testimony began. In April 2021, at age 64, he was convicted on 12 charges and sentenced to 33 years in prison.

With him behind bars for essentially the rest of his life, Henin speaks in public about what happened. She’s involved in advocacy, urging others to get involved when people are in crisis and look for those in need.

“Domestic violence doesn’t stay in the home,” she said. “Domestic violence comes to work and shows up at schools. Domestic violence goes to Walmart or Lowe’s. Domestic violence affects other people.”

She wants victims to know they are not alone and to not fear places like the Family Safety Center.

“They need to come to the realization they are worthy of help,” Henin said. “I have heard people say that if you make your bed, you have to lie in it. In other words, stay in a relationship even if someone becomes controlling or abusive. I just hope they remember they didn’t agree to make that type of bed with the other person, and they certainly don’t need to stay in it.”

