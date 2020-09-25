 Skip to main content
Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears

Spencer Rattler passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri State in his debut as Oklahoma's starting quarterback.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: FOX-23

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Need-to-know info

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Kansas State 0-1, 0-0 in Big 12; Oklahoma 1-0, 0-0

Last meeting: Kansas State defeated OU 48-41 on Oct. 26, 2019 in Manhattan, Kan.

All-time series: OU leads 76-20-4

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, kickoff 80°

Four downs

First down | Top storyline

Big 12 opener

Oklahoma begins pursuit of its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship on Saturday. The Sooners will try to avenge last year’s 48-41 upset loss to the Wildcats, which was OU’s only regular-season setback. Oklahoma has won seven consecutive league openers and 11 of its past 12. The last Big 12-opening defeat was against Kansas State in 2012.

Second down | Key matchup

Oklahoma’s defense vs. Kansas State’s run game

The Sooners did a good job stifling Missouri State’s run game in the opener and held the Bears to just 54 rushing yards (the third time out of the last nine games under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch that an opponent had 54 or less rushing yards). K-State struggled with its ground game in a loss to Arkansas State after managing just 91 rushing yards.

Third down | Player to watch

QB Spencer Rattler

The redshirt freshman had a dazzling debut against Missouri State and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri State. The FCS opponent didn’t provide much competition. How will Rattler fare against a Big 12 defense? Keep an eye on Rattler’s run game. He didn’t look to use his legs in the opener, but that could change on Saturday.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

In his first real start, Rattler thrives for OU

From Bill Haisten: Officially, Spencer Rattler made his first college football start on Sept. 12. In a 48-0 OU victory over Missouri State, Rattler was nearly perfect (14-of-17 passing and four touchdowns). Two of his three incompletions were drops. Rattler gets his first real start against K-State. He won’t complete 82% this time, but the redshirt freshman will be the best player on the field.

OU 38, Kansas State 20

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

