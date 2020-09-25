Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Oklahoma’s defense vs. Kansas State’s run game

The Sooners did a good job stifling Missouri State’s run game in the opener and held the Bears to just 54 rushing yards (the third time out of the last nine games under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch that an opponent had 54 or less rushing yards). K-State struggled with its ground game in a loss to Arkansas State after managing just 91 rushing yards.

Third down | Player to watch

QB Spencer Rattler

The redshirt freshman had a dazzling debut against Missouri State and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri State. The FCS opponent didn’t provide much competition. How will Rattler fare against a Big 12 defense? Keep an eye on Rattler’s run game. He didn’t look to use his legs in the opener, but that could change on Saturday.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

In his first real start, Rattler thrives for OU