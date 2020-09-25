Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: FOX-23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Need-to-know info
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Kansas State 0-1, 0-0 in Big 12; Oklahoma 1-0, 0-0
Last meeting: Kansas State defeated OU 48-41 on Oct. 26, 2019 in Manhattan, Kan.
All-time series: OU leads 76-20-4
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, kickoff 80°
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Big 12 opener
Oklahoma begins pursuit of its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship on Saturday. The Sooners will try to avenge last year’s 48-41 upset loss to the Wildcats, which was OU’s only regular-season setback. Oklahoma has won seven consecutive league openers and 11 of its past 12. The last Big 12-opening defeat was against Kansas State in 2012.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma’s defense vs. Kansas State’s run game
The Sooners did a good job stifling Missouri State’s run game in the opener and held the Bears to just 54 rushing yards (the third time out of the last nine games under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch that an opponent had 54 or less rushing yards). K-State struggled with its ground game in a loss to Arkansas State after managing just 91 rushing yards.
Third down | Player to watch
QB Spencer Rattler
The redshirt freshman had a dazzling debut against Missouri State and threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri State. The FCS opponent didn’t provide much competition. How will Rattler fare against a Big 12 defense? Keep an eye on Rattler’s run game. He didn’t look to use his legs in the opener, but that could change on Saturday.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
In his first real start, Rattler thrives for OU
From Bill Haisten: Officially, Spencer Rattler made his first college football start on Sept. 12. In a 48-0 OU victory over Missouri State, Rattler was nearly perfect (14-of-17 passing and four touchdowns). Two of his three incompletions were drops. Rattler gets his first real start against K-State. He won’t complete 82% this time, but the redshirt freshman will be the best player on the field.
OU 38, Kansas State 20
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!