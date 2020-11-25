 Skip to main content
Iski named district attorney for Okmulgee, McIntosh counties

Iski named district attorney for Okmulgee, McIntosh counties

Carol Iski - named DA for Okmulgee, McIntosh counties

Iski

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carol Iski as district attorney for District 25, which includes Okmulgee and McIntosh counties.

“Carol Iski has spent her career making an impact within the criminal justice system in our state,” Stitt said. “Iski is a proven prosecutor who has consistently advocated for justice on behalf of all Oklahomans, and I look forward to watching her continue to serve her community as district attorney.”

Iski has served as acting district attorney for District 25 since former Gov. Mary Fallin selected her in November 2018 to fill the empty seat caused by the death of District Attorney Rob Barris.

Iski joined the district attorney’s office in March 2009, first serving in McIntosh County and then moving in January 2010 to the Okmulgee Office, where she served as first assistant for eight years.

Prior to that, Iski spent two years in private practice.

Iski began her career in 1996 in Creek County, where she served as an assistant district attorney for more than 10 years.

Iski said she was honored and humbled by the appointment.

“I understand the importance of the position and the hard work necessary to represent the citizens of these two counties and am committed to maintaining the integrity of this office,” she said.

A native of Okmulgee, Iski received a bachelor’s from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa.

She is married to her husband, David, who is retired from the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. She is a mother of four children.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

