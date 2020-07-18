OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to budget cuts, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is pulling its inmates from privately operated Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing.
The Board of Corrections approved the action at its meeting on Wednesday.
The agency is trying to make up for a $24.4 million budget decrease.
“During negotiations with our private vendors, ODOC offered to decrease the number of beds in each of three private facilities by 500,” the agency said in a press release.
The agency said it believed that would have allowed all private prisons to remain operational.
“Instead, CoreCivic chose to close its 1,650-bed prison,” the agency said.
CoreCivic is formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America.
“In order to help the Oklahoma Department of Corrections meet their budget needs, we will be closing the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing,” said Amanda Gilchrist, CoreCivic public affairs director. “We are proud of our longstanding track record delivering high quality, safe, cost-saving, secure corrections and meaningful reentry programs in partnership with ODOC at Cimarron since 1997. We are also appreciative of the strong relationship we’ve had with the Cushing community.”
The company is assisting affected employees by providing transfer opportunities and access to community employment resources, she said.
The company has about 290 people at the Cimarron Correctional Center, Gilchrist said.
“We will continue to offer Cimarron Correctional Facility as a potential solution to meet the needs of other government partners,” she said.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will continue to house state inmates at the company’s Holdenville prison called the Davis Correctional Facility.
The state has 1,450 inmates in that facility and another 2,387 at a Lawton private prison operated by GEO.
The agency will transfer inmates from the Cimarron Correctional Facility to open beds in other prisons, which could include other private prisons, said Justin Wolf, DOC director of communications and government relations.
The state prison system is at 91% of operational capacity, Wolf said.
Featured video