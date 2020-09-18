Inmate advocates rally at Capitol demanding better conditions for prisoners affected by COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmate advocates on Friday held a rally at the Capitol seeking improved conditions for inmates amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 2,500 and led to the deaths of others.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced additional measures to deal with the pandemic.
“We are out here to continue to raise awareness as one particular group — there are other groups who are doing the same thing — to raise awareness about the plight of women in Eddie Warrior (Correctional Center in Taft) in particular, but the plight of people in prion in Oklahoma in general,” said former state Sen. Connie Johnson.
She said the government has refused to take seriously the threat of COVID-19 and conditions in the system.
“Our state is derelict in our duty as wards of people who are in our custody when we fail to provide them with a safe environment,” Johnson said.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website, five inmates and two staff members have died possibly as a result of COVID-19.
The website lists 58 inmates at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center testing positive with 723 offenders that have recovered.
Monica Hack, 58, of Purcell, said she attended the rally because her daughter is at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center.
“I fear for her life because she has already been diagnosed with COVID,” Hack said. “I am seriously concerned about the fact that the Department of Corrections people may be working understaffed.”
Hack carried a sign that said “Stop women’s death camp.”
Pamela Brown, 41, of Oklahoma City, said her daughter is also being held at the Taft women's facility. She said she is concerned that her daughter is not getting the mental health treatment she needs.
Her daughter, Brown said, has been moved around to various dorms and has now tested positive.
“My concerns as a mom is the fact that they have been cross contaminating them,” Brown said.
Kisha Hill, 49, of Tulsa, carried a sign that said “Hello: Inmate lives matter. Enough said.”
She said her daughter is preparing to be transferred into the state system.
“I am just scared for her,” Hill said. “I am overwhelmed. I am anxious. I am nervous.”
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Friday said it was deploying Rapid Response Teams to facilities that are declared “hot spots.”
The teams will meet with the facility warden and go through a what has been described as its Hot Spot Action Plan.
The facilities will be provided additional personal protective equipment for staff, sanitation supplies and other supplies.
The teams will include those who can assist with inmate nutritional needs, according to the agency.
“While we are taking many proactive steps to limit the spread of this virus in our facilities, we also continue to respond swiftly to hot spots that develop,” said Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow. “Our plans continue to evolve and improve as we learn more and we are committed to providing safe environments and appropriate medical care for inmates.”
This week, several Rapid Response Teams were deployed to DOC facilities that were declared hot spots.
On Monday, a team visited Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the agency.
As many as 278 inmates at the facility had tested positive, according to the agency.
As of Friday, nearly 900 inmates were listed as COVID-19 positive, or 4 % of the agency’s incarcerated population.
