Indian Women's Pocahontas Club makes scholarship applications available

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club higher education scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year are available for graduating seniors.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, with an $800 per academic year scholarship or endowment. Scholarship applications will be considered for full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school). Applications must be received by June 30, 2022.
For more information regarding eligibility requirements, contact Monta Ewing at rusty9603@gmail.com or visit www.indianwpc.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.