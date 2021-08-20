Indian Women's Pocahontas Club announces board of directors, scholarship recipients

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announced its board of directors for 2021 and announced higher education scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The board of directors — Cray Bauxmont-Flynn, president; Steve McClellan, vice president; Clarice Doyle, secretary-treasurer; Steven Burrus, member; and Kay McSpadden, member — will focus on the club’s mission. They will be working on strategy, helping the club set goals and objectives, overseeing programs and activities and steering the club towards a sustainable future.

Also, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will host a “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday celebration and wreath laying ceremony Nov. 6. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college or vocational school with a $600 per academic year scholarship, along with one one recipient of the Oklahoma State University Foundation, the Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship Fund, four recipients of the Rogers State University Foundation Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment and one recipient of the newly formed Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship.