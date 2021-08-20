Indian Women's Pocahontas Club announces board of directors, scholarship recipients

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announced its board of directors for 2021 and announced higher education scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The board of directors — Cray Bauxmont-Flynn, president; Steve McClellan, vice president; Clarice Doyle, secretary-treasurer; Steven Burrus, member; and Kay McSpadden, member — will focus on the club’s mission. They will be working on strategy, helping the club set goals and objectives, overseeing programs and activities and steering the club towards a sustainable future.
For more information contact Ollie Starr at 918-760-7499 or olliecstarr@gmail.com or visit indianwpc.org.
Also, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will host a “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday celebration and wreath laying ceremony Nov. 6. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college or vocational school with a $600 per academic year scholarship, along with one one recipient of the Oklahoma State University Foundation, the Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship Fund, four recipients of the Rogers State University Foundation Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment and one recipient of the newly formed Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients include:
Madison Gray, Porter, University of Oklahoma.
Erica Taylor, Pryor, University of Tulsa
Kylea Anderson, Inola, Northeastern State University
Halle Tatham, Pryor, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Carson Draeger, Chelsea, University of Central Oklahoma
Kylea Terrell, Checotah, Connors State
Chas McClain, Stilwell, Carl Albert State College
Hannah Henson, Tulsa, Coe College, Iowa
Remington Ward, Locust Grove, Oklahoma State University
Lauren Bulcroft, Claremore, Missouri University of Science & Technology
Jesse Rader, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment
Cloe Dennis, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment
Jasper Rader, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment
Rayna Rock, Muskogee, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment
Rachel McKisick, Catoosa, OSU, Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship
Tiffany Stover of Nowata is the first recipient of the Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship and will attend Northeast Technology Center in Pryor.