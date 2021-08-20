 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Women's Pocahontas Club announces board of directors, scholarship recipients
0 Comments

Indian Women's Pocahontas Club announces board of directors, scholarship recipients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Rogers Museum (copy)

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will be the site of a Nov. 6 wreath laying ceremony by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club.

 Tulsa World file

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announced its board of directors for 2021 and announced higher education scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The board of directors — Cray Bauxmont-Flynn, president; Steve McClellan, vice president; Clarice Doyle, secretary-treasurer; Steven Burrus, member; and Kay McSpadden, member — will focus on the club’s mission. They will be working on strategy, helping the club set goals and objectives, overseeing programs and activities and steering the club towards a sustainable future.

For more information contact Ollie Starr at 918-760-7499 or olliecstarr@gmail.com or visit indianwpc.org.

Also, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will host a “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday celebration and wreath laying ceremony Nov. 6. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college or vocational school with a $600 per academic year scholarship, along with one one recipient of the Oklahoma State University Foundation, the Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship Fund, four recipients of the Rogers State University Foundation Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment and one recipient of the newly formed Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients include:

Madison Gray, Porter, University of Oklahoma.

Erica Taylor, Pryor, University of Tulsa

Kylea Anderson, Inola, Northeastern State University

Halle Tatham, Pryor, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Carson Draeger, Chelsea, University of Central Oklahoma

Kylea Terrell, Checotah, Connors State

Chas McClain, Stilwell, Carl Albert State College

Hannah Henson, Tulsa, Coe College, Iowa

Remington Ward, Locust Grove, Oklahoma State University

Lauren Bulcroft, Claremore, Missouri University of Science & Technology

Jesse Rader, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment

Cloe Dennis, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment

Jasper Rader, Claremore, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment

Rayna Rock, Muskogee, RSU, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment

Rachel McKisick, Catoosa, OSU, Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship

Tiffany Stover of Nowata is the first recipient of the Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship and will attend Northeast Technology Center in Pryor.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News