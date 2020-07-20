State prosecutors on Friday charged a man, who is currently incarcerated for sexual battery, in connection to a 1985 cold homicide case.
Prosecutors charged Earl Wayne Wilson, 55, with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Paul Aikman, according to court records. Aikman was stabbed to death in September 1985 at a Turner Turnpike rest stop in Lincoln County, according to news release from Attorney General Mike Hunter's office.
Crime scene investigators in the 1980s collected DNA and finger-print evidence then, but the case went cold. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation forensic scientists reportedly matched the DNA to Wilson during a search of a national database. The fingerprints were then matched to Wilson, according to the release.
“Advances in DNA technology are allowing authorities to take another look at these difficult cases,” Hunter said in the release. “Just because cases go cold doesn’t mean someone shouldn’t be held responsible, even after three decades."
Wilson is being held in an Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison. He is serving a 30-month prison sentence for his conviction on sexual battery charges stemming from a 2016 case, according to DOC records. He was convicted in September 2019.