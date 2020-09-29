In possible first for Oklahoma, Stillwater parents file suit over distance learning

A group of Stillwater Public Schools parents on Monday filed suit against the district over distance learning.

The six parents are asking a Payne County District Court to force the district to provide traditional access to in-classroom services and reopen all public school facilities.

The district is using blended learning based on the COVID-19 threat level. They currently are using some in-person and some distance learning and offer virtual coursework as well.

Defendants include Stillwater Public Schools, Superintendent Marc Moore, the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education and school board members.

“There has been a gross dereliction of duty and this Court must immediately act to ensure that the children of the Stillwater public school are no longer ignored, neglected, and failed by those entrusted to educate them,” according to the brief.

Distance learning requires parents and guardians to spend their own money to accommodate the ill-advised and poorly implemented education model, the suit said.

It neglects their right to a constitutional free public education, the suit said.