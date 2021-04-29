Implementation deadline for state's marijuana seed-to-sale tracking program pushed to summer amid court battle

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced an extension of the compliance deadline with its product seed-to-sale tracking system provider, originally planned for Friday, amid a pending lawsuit related to its contract.
Tulsa-based attorney Ron Durbin filed suit last week on behalf of a Okmulgee County medical cannabis processor who alleges the OMMA allowed Metrc, a Florida-based company, a monopoly on seed-to-sale tracking when it signed the contract for the service last year.
The complaint also argued Metrc's system subjects business licensees to unnecessary fees to have each product properly tagged for tracking, which plaintiff Beau Zoellner has said could force owners to increase prices.
In a brief announcement Wednesday evening, the OMMA only said an extension on the requirement to use Metrc "has been made in accordance with a court agreement" through June 30.
"We will continue to provide commercial licensees with additional information as it becomes available," the OMMA said.
Durbin filed a request this week seeking an emergency injunction before Friday, the OMMA's original deadline for cannabis businesses to set up their procedures using Metrc's platform. In the request, he said state cannabis laws do not require the use of any specific seed-to-sale tracking provider, nor does it mandate business owners use a specific type of product tag to track inventory.
A hearing on the complaint is set for Thursday in Okmulgee County District Court despite the agreement being in place.
The terms of the contract, according to court documents, allow Metrc to levy a $40 monthly fee for businesses licensees on its platform. Durbin said there are in excess of 10,500 licensed cannabis businesses in Oklahoma.
He wrote in the motion that Metrc could receive more than $5 million per year due to that monthly fee, plus whatever each business pays for the cannabis plant and package tags Metrc requires them to use.
The fees are 45 cents per plant tag and 25 cents per package tag, Durbin and Zoellner said during a press conference last week. Zoellner contended that his business, Dr. Z Leaf, already has a good working relationship with another seed-to-sale tracking provider that also is more cost-effective.