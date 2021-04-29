Implementation deadline for state's marijuana seed-to-sale tracking program pushed to summer amid court battle

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced an extension of the compliance deadline with its product seed-to-sale tracking system provider, originally planned for Friday, amid a pending lawsuit related to its contract.

Tulsa-based attorney Ron Durbin filed suit last week on behalf of a Okmulgee County medical cannabis processor who alleges the OMMA allowed Metrc, a Florida-based company, a monopoly on seed-to-sale tracking when it signed the contract for the service last year.

The complaint also argued Metrc's system subjects business licensees to unnecessary fees to have each product properly tagged for tracking, which plaintiff Beau Zoellner has said could force owners to increase prices.

In a brief announcement Wednesday evening, the OMMA only said an extension on the requirement to use Metrc "has been made in accordance with a court agreement" through June 30.

"We will continue to provide commercial licensees with additional information as it becomes available," the OMMA said.