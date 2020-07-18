...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 105.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...A HEAT ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT AGAIN FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 105.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...A HEAT ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT AGAIN FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
1 of 3
Researchers and city of Tulsa workers are led in prayer by Brenda Alford shortly after a rifle shell casing and possible bone were found Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Both items were determined later to be unrelated to the massacre search.
Researchers and city of Tulsa workers are led in prayer by Brenda Alford shortly after a rifle shell casing and possible bone were found Tuesday at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Both items were determined later to be unrelated to the massacre search.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Kavin Ross takes photos at Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
John Patrick Kinnear burns sage at Oaklawn Cemetery on Tuesday as workers set up for a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Brenda Alford has a surprising connection to the search in Oaklawn Cemetery for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.
Her own great-grandmother, who survived the massacre and died in 1925, is buried in Oaklawn — but the family has no idea where.
“My personal relationship in this is that I know how it feels to have someone buried out there and not be able to find them,” Alford said.
Alford said the family has a piece of paper showing Rosetta Moore was interred at Oaklawn, and Alford’s father, Clarence J. Nails, and his siblings visited the grave as children. But cemetery records are not as complete as one might think, and many graves have lost their markers over the years.
“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Alford said. “Over the years, they were unable to locate her again.”
That experience is one reason Alford spent every sweltering day last week at the cemetery, peering into a long, deep trench, and wondering if the next bucket of dirt would contain the lost remains of a human being.
It didn’t, but she told reporters Friday she is gratified by the city’s efforts and the work of the people involved.
Alford is the volunteer chairwoman of the citizen’s committee overseeing the search initiated by Mayor G.T. Bynum. Chairing the committee is a big job, in part because it’s a big committee, and in part because there are so many opinions about where investigators should be looking.
A Tulsa Technology Center administrator herself, Alford’s family connections to Tulsa and the historic Greenwood area stretch back to before statehood. Her grandparents, James and Vasinora Nails Sr., operated several businesses in Greenwood before the massacre and at one time owned what is now Lacy Park.
Their images are included in the mural decorating one wall of the Lacy Park community building.
The family still owns property near northeast Tulsa sold to them by Cyrus Avery, famous as the Father of Route 66, and the Mayo Brothers, builders of the Mayo Hotel.
Alford’s Aunt Cecilia Nails Palmer was the first African American professor at the University of Tulsa.
“I want to find the victims of the Race Massacre,” Alford said. “Being the descendant of survivors and Black Wall Street entrepreneurs who struggled greatly, I have this innate want inside myself to do whatever I can.”
Every day last week, from close to 7 a.m. until the archeological excavation crew knocked off in late afternoon, John Patrick Kinnear watched from just beyond the fence on the west side of Oaklawn cemetery.
Kinnear has no known family connection to Greenwood or the 1921 massacre. He was raised in Tulsa but spent most of his adult life in California.
A 6-foot-5, bushy-bearded white man who looks like he might be at home on a Harley, Kinnear said he underwent something of an epiphany at the funeral of a friend — a Black man — not long ago.
“I just started bawling,” he said.
Kinnear said he feels compelled to “bear witness” to the activities at Oaklawn.
“Nobody else is out here,” he said. “That hurts my heart. Not everyone agrees with what they’re doing here and I understand that.
“I don’t know that it would mean closure, but I hope they find something that will get some sort of answers,” he said.
One might think Kavin Ross’ long involvement delving into the massacre’s secrets is due to his father, former state Rep. Don Ross.
Kavin Ross says it isn’t.
Ross, who is also a member of the oversight committee and spent last week at the excavation site, said he was “definitely inspired” by his father, but was more influenced by the late John Hope Franklin and by hours he spent video recording the stories of massacre survivors in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“I always enjoyed talking to those people who once lived on Greenwood,” Ross said. “It would take me back in time to when my grandmother and grandfather would take me up and down Greenwood, visiting friends and family. My grandfather would take me to Shorty’s Barbershop ... and listen to all the barbershop talk.”
Ross said his own older relatives did not like to talk about the massacre because “they were just so angry.”
His great-grandparents owned the Zulu Lounge at Cameron and Greenwood. It was destroyed in the massacre and the location is now occupied by an I-244 overpass.
Amazingly, Greenwood survived and even flourished after being burned to the ground in 1921. But it did not survive the business, social, political and demographic changes that devastated it and many other commercial districts beginning in the 1960s.
“I remember visiting as a child, when it was still a little active ... then when I came back in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, what I remembered as a child no longer existed.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum’s Tulsa family history is well-known and documented, which is perhaps one reason he says the race massacre and the way it has been handled over the past 99 years so pains him.
Like many others, Bynum says he had little or no knowledge of the event until fairly recently, and that pains him.
“As a dad,” he said, “I don’t want my kids growing up in a city that could have mass graves in it where the city didn’t do everything it could to find their location.”
{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Featured video
{/h3} {h3 id=”x-form-el-ext-comp-24268” class=”x-form-element”}Gallery: Test excavations in Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search
RACE MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
Massacre Excavation
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
Massacre Excavation
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
Massacre Excavation
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
Massacre Excavation
Massacre Excavation
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
MASSACRE DIG
Massacre Excavation
Massacre Excavation
Massacre Excavation
Massacre Excavation
Massacre Excavation
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism