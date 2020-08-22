Enthusiastic and concerned Tulsans rallied outside the U.S. Postal Service downtown location demanding support for mail carriers and the industry in general in response to reported service cuts.
“This is about the Republican Party wanting to kill the post office for years,” said Stewart Jones. “I depend on the mail. It comes to my house every day.”
Jones, a retired nurse, is most concerned that the reported dismantling of mail sorting machines and removal of collection boxes would negatively influence the November presidential election.
“Absentee balloting,” he said. “The president has submitted his (ballot) by mail for years. Surely every politician in Congress votes absentee.”
Much of the public disenchantment has been aimed at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump.
Appointed to position in June, DeJoy launched a series of organizational shake-ups that have attracted bipartisan criticism that the changes would delay mail delivery just as more Americans are expected to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The changes included a reduction in employee overtime hours and the elimination of postal-sorting machines.
There are also fears that Trump is seeking to intentionally restrain the agency’s ability to process a large volume of mail-in ballots. The president has repeatedly voiced concerns about mail-in voting delegitimizing election results.
Olivia Rose Withington relies on the Postal Service to mail homemade face masks to customers.
She is expressed anxiousness that any prolonged interruptions in mail service will not only affect her work but stifle the public’s ability to connect.
“When you attack the USPS, you attack the way communicate and the way we connect as Americans,” Withington said. “This now threatens our democracy.”
Margaret Mills, who organized Saturday’s rally, had similar concerns about the future of mail service such as impact on prescription and social security check deliveries. She had one message for leaders Washington, D.C.
“As a voting citizen, I want them to do any and everything they can to make sure voting goes well this year for everyone who wants to vote,” said Mills.
