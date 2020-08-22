Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn said she expects to support a bill on Saturday rolling back recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, while Republican Rep. Tom Cole said the legislation is based on “wild allegations” and was unnecessary.
Horn, D-Oklahoma City, said she had been contacted by postal workers, veterans, seniors and small businesses about delivery delays of critical mail and medicine and “what we’re hearing is that these changes and the impact are not routine.”
“These changes have been tied to the current delays,” Horn said in an interview on Friday.
The changes include reduction in overtime and the removal of some sorting machines and drop boxes, she said.
