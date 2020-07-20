With in-person schooling likely on the horizon, it may be worthwhile for parents to have conversations with their children about COVID-19 and COVID-19 testing.
The procedure for COVID-19 testing is quite simple and quick.
A medical professional will have the patient tilt their head back and will insert a swab deep into the nasal cavity, swirling it around to collect a specimen for testing. Just a few seconds and a bit of discomfort.
COVID-19 may be on many parents’ minds as they look at the upcoming school calendar, and honest conversations from caregivers, parents or guardians may ease any anxiety a child may feel when looking at going back into public life, said Dr. Kimberly Martin, a University of Oklahoma pediatric infectious diseases physician and assistant professor.
“We should be telling them what’s going to happen rather than trying to sugar coat it for them,” she said.
Patients’ eyes may water, and they may feel like they need to sneeze. In fact, they may very well sneeze.
The conversation, she said, should be age-appropriate, and only the parent or guardian can know what that means for their child.
There may be anxiety leading up to the procedure. Or it may develop when a child arrives to be swabbed. Those who collect specimens are decked out in full personal protective equipment, and that can be disconcerting to a child.
Or they may go with the flow, Martin said.
“Parents know their child best,” she said. “They need to use the language they know their child knows.”
With COVID-19, there is a lot about which to talk.
Martin recommended regularly talking with children, particularly younger children, about good cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing.
Children are not at particularly high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms or illness. Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma, said Friday that children can and have gotten COVID-19.
“Kids don’t seem to get infected as often, and it may be that they don’t have as many of the receptors ... that the virus attaches to,” Bratzler said.
He was speaking of children younger than 14 or 15. Children who do become infected “tend to shed a lot of virus,” Bratzler said, referencing research from Chinese health officials.
As of Thursday, the infant to 4-year-old age group accounted for about 2.1% of the cumulative 23,441 COVID-19 cases, and the 5-17 age group accounted for about 7.6%, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Available information about COVID-19 in children is “somewhat limited,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, federal health officials advise that children who become infected with COVID-19 “generally had mild symptoms.”
“Despite lower risk of serious illness, children with COVID-19-like symptoms should avoid contact with older adults and people of any age who may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” CDC officials state in the interim guidance for schools.
Martin said a family’s primary health care provider or family physician may be the best person to fold into the mix when talking with young family members about the virus and disease. She also recommended the CDC as a valuable resource for COVID-19 information.
Schools and parents should be prepared for short-term school closures if an infected person has been in a school building, according to the CDC.
Likewise, CDC officials also recommended continuity for education.
Several school districts in the metro area have approved hybrid or blended-learning plans for the 2020-21 school year in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Tulsa Public Schools implemented a hybrid plan that allows the district to transition between full-time distance learning and face-to-face instruction as needed. District administrators will rely on recommendations from local health officials to decide among three potential scheduling options: in-person learning, 100% distance learning or a combination of the two.
Union Public Schools will offer in-person instruction and online options. The plan includes a pathway for students to return to in-person instruction. School administrators at Jenks and Union indicated options were mapped out to adjust to the ongoing pandemic as needed.
COVID-19 testing is one component of a strategy to stymie the spread of the disease. Health officials said it should be used in conjunction with common guidelines, such as hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.
Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
