Homes lost in fire that spread to three buildings near 81st and Delaware

Three south Tulsa structures containing at least five residences were destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Within 10 minutes of the call alerting firefighter to a residential fire near 81st Street and Delaware Avenue around 3:30 p.m., the blaze had spread to the neighboring duplex building, Tulsa Fire Department Lt. Tim Ingram said. The second building was catching fire as firefighters arrived, and flames were coming through the roof of the first building, he said.

The buildings are "total losses," he said.

At least two of the buildings were duplexes, but it was unclear how many residences were in the third building. Two of the residences were vacant, and no one was home at the others, Ingram said.

One of the homes housed a family of five, said Ingram, who added that no pets were involved.

An investigation regarding how the fire started is ongoing.

