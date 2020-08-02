State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist will be guests on the next Tulsa World Let’s Talk virtual town hall.
The superintendents will discuss issues facing public schools as they prepare to resume classes this fall.
The town hall will be videotaped and presented on the Tulsa World Facebook and webpages Wednesday morning.
Questions for the town hall will be taken from reader submissions. Questions can be submitted to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Let’s Talk town hall series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene is the Tulsa World’s host for the series.
