Henryetta man dies from drowning in Lake Eufaula

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified a man who drowned in Lake Eufaula on Monday afternoon.

About 3:23 p.m., the OHP was notified of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup parked at the boat ramp with its trailer in the water at Gentry Creek Park, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma highway Patrol news release.

The body of David Duvall, 66, was found around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Duvall was from Henryetta and was transported to Garrett Funeral Home in Checotah. He was not using a flotation device, troopers said.