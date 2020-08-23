The state's appellate court ordered prosecutors and Shannon Kepler, who was convicted of killing his daughter's boyfriend, to hold an evidentiary hearing on Kepler's assertion that he is a Native American.
The Court of Criminal Appeals ordered on Friday an evidentiary hearing to be held in Tulsa County District Court within 60 days to address Kepler's assertions that he has a degree of Indian Blood and is recognized as an Indian by a tribal government or by the federal government, according to the order.
Kepler, 60, was sentenced Nov. 17, 2017, in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Lake, 19, his daughter's boyfriend. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for first-degree manslaughter.
Lake had just entered into a romantic relationship with Kepler’s estranged daughter, Lisa Kepler, whom he met at the nearby Day Center for the Homeless in late July and who had moved in with him at the Maybelle Avenue residence. He was killed after Shannon Kepler spotted him walking in the area with Lisa Kepler, exited his black SUV and shot him twice with his old Tulsa police service revolver.
Kepler, through filings by his lawyers, that he is a Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen and can trace ancestor to a grandparent and great-grandparent.
In July, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt V. Oklahoma that the Creek Nation's original reservation boundaries were never legally disestablished, meaning the state doesn’t have criminal jurisdiction on the land as it pertains to the Major Crimes Act.
Kepler is appealing his conviction and seeking to have his conviction vacated and the case turned over to the Creek Nation.
As of Sunday, prosecutors, nor Kepler, had filed responses to the appellate court's order in the appeal case or Tulsa County criminal case. The results of the hearing, or written agreement from the parties on the facts, were ordered to be remitted to the appeals court.