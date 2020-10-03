Groups want hazard pay for all prison employees after widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities

Currently, three prisons are designated as hot spots. Last week, eight prisons were on the hot spot list.

Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, said the way hazard pay has been structured has created more division and impacted morale.

He said a prison with 100 positive inmates may not be getting hazard pay while a facility with 150 might be.

He said he is not blaming the agency, adding that Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow negotiated the best deal with he could.

“It is better than not getting anything, but it still has caused a lot of morale problems,” Cleveland said.

Likewise, Zearley didn’t fault the agency, but said all employees should be getting hazard pay from CARES Act dollars.

“I just know there is none available for this and some other projects I am aware of,” said Jason Nelson, deputy cabinet secretary for public safety.

Baylee Lakey, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said the governor’s office has worked closely with DOC to determine what funds the agency requires to effectively respond to COVID-19.