OKLAHOMA CITY — A petition to create an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative district boundaries was refiled with the Oklahoma Secretary of State's office on Monday, its supporters said.
People Not Politicians said it has given up on getting the measure approved for this year's Nov. 3 general election but is shooting for a vote sometime in 2022.
It is expected the Legislature will have drawn new boundaries based on this year's Census by early 2022.
People Not Politicians originally filed their petition last fall but withdrew it because of the difficulty collecting signatures during the COVID-19 isolation. It is not known when it will be cleared for signature-gathering this time around.
“Our goal is to put this measure to a vote of the people as quickly as we can so that we can end partisan gerrymandering once and for all," said Executive Director Andy Moore.
"Oklahomans have had to suffer with gerrymandered maps drawn by politicians for long enough; voters deserve to have fair maps drawn by an independent commission of Oklahoma citizens who don’t have a conflict of interest with the outcome.”