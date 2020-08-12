OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to clarify an order ruling invalid two gaming compacts he signed.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on July 21 said compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes were invalid because they allowed for games not currently permitted in state law.
The vote was 7-1 with one justice recusing.
The suit was brought by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
A similar suit involving two other tribes is pending before the state’s high court.
Stitt is asking the court for clarification as to whether the two compacts can address additional forms of Class III gaming that might later be authorized by state law.
He is also seeking clarifications as to whether the provisions of the compacts that allowed additional gaming that the court found void can be severed from the rest of the compact.
Those games included house-banked card and table games and event wagering.
“Here, the expectation of the parties was clearly that any unenforceable provision be excised and that the remainder of the compacts be enforced,” according to Stitt’s brief.
“This Court’s opinion is silent on whether the unenforceable provisions related to the scope of the covered games are severable.”
Barbara Hoberock 405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock