Gov. Stitt appoints Keith Reed as Health Commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Keith Reed to serve as State Commissioner of Health on Thursday.

Reed has nearly 20 years of experience at the Oklahoma State Department of Health and has served as interim commissioner since October 2021.

He replaced Dr. Lance Frye, who resigned.

Previously, Reed was deputy commissioner of community health services from 2018 to 2020, where he played an integral role in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution operations.

“Keith Reed has done an exceptional job as interim commissioner of health and will continue to serve Oklahomans well in this permanent capacity,” Stitt said. “Keith has a proven track record of success. He is the right person to lead the Oklahoma State Department of Health into the future.”

Reed received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and a master’s in public health from the University of Oklahoma.

He is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and , having served multiple tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Reed is currently assigned as commander of the 137th Special Operations Medical Group at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City.

“I am honored to be nominated by Governor Stitt for consideration as Oklahoma’s next Commissioner of Health,” Reed said. “If confirmed, I look forward to serving Oklahomans in this role alongside other dedicated employees of this agency who work tirelessly to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health.”

The appointment requires confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate.

