Gov. Kevin Stitt unveils nearly standstill budget

“His proposed budget is further evidence that his education ideas are election-year pandering,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is running against Stitt for the governor's seat this year.

“During a severe teacher shortage and extensive learning loss as the result of a pandemic that the governor virtually ignored, it is bewildering that he would put forth a flat budget.”

“Oklahoma is 47th in education funding,” said Oklahoma Education Association President Katherine Bishop. “That’s a long ways from Top 10 in the country. It’s a mystery how we can improve on that ranking if he holds education flat in this year’s budget.”

The governor's proposed budget focuses on funding critical items with an emphasis on keeping the recurring expenditure base in line with current levels of recurring revenue.

His budget backs out one-time expenses, such as funds given to the Legislature to accomplish redistricting, something that was completed last year.

The one-time expenditures backed out of the budget total $283 million.

The budget also holds his office at current levels, nearly $3.6 million.