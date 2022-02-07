Gov. Kevin Stitt unveils nearly standstill budget

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday proposed a relatively flat budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday to hear Stitt’s fourth State of the State address outlining his policy and legislative priorities.
Stitt’s $9 billion state budget proposal is just the starting point. Lawmakers and Stitt will craft a final budget, which is usually unveiled in May.
The Board of Equalization will meet later this month to determine how much lawmakers will have to spend in the next fiscal year.
Stitt’s staff is expected to have a budget briefing on Thursday to release more details of his proposal, which would keep key state departments, such as education, higher education, health, corrections and public safety, at current appropriation levels.
Stitt proposed Monday in his State of the State address a program that would allow some teachers to earn up to six figures, but details on how it is to be funded were elusive. He told lawmakers it would be done with matching funds.
“His proposed budget is further evidence that his education ideas are election-year pandering,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is running against Stitt for the governor's seat this year.
“During a severe teacher shortage and extensive learning loss as the result of a pandemic that the governor virtually ignored, it is bewildering that he would put forth a flat budget.”
“Oklahoma is 47th in education funding,” said Oklahoma Education Association President Katherine Bishop. “That’s a long ways from Top 10 in the country. It’s a mystery how we can improve on that ranking if he holds education flat in this year’s budget.”
The governor's proposed budget focuses on funding critical items with an emphasis on keeping the recurring expenditure base in line with current levels of recurring revenue.
His budget backs out one-time expenses, such as funds given to the Legislature to accomplish redistricting, something that was completed last year.
The one-time expenditures backed out of the budget total $283 million.
The budget also holds his office at current levels, nearly $3.6 million.
The executive budget proposal would not replenish the $10 million given to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor last session to fight "federal overreach" and file lawsuits against the federal government. Some lawmakers have expressed support for additional money for that purpose.
“My overall comment is I am looking forward to discussions with executive budget negotiators,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “My question is: How do we pay for some things (Stitt) proposed today?”