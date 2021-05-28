Gov. Kevin Stitt to meet President Biden during Tulsa visit

"We are grateful that President Biden will join in the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post.

No details of Biden's visit were available, but the White House confirmed he will be coming to the city. Other sources indicated he's expected to visit Greenwood Rising, an historical center at Greenwood Street and Archer Avenue due to open on Tuesday, and the Greenwood Cultural Center.

