Gov. Kevin Stitt to meet President Biden during Tulsa visit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to meet with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Tulsa for ceremonies related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Stitt’s office confirmed.
More details are expected to be released later today.
Biden visited Tulsa at least twice while vice president in 2009-2017.
In 2015, he headlined a Democratic Party fundraiser at the Summit Club, and spoke to a group of donors at a private home in 2011.
In 1986, Biden campaigned in Oklahoma City for then-1st District Congressman James R. Jones, who was running for the U.S. Senate.
"We are grateful that President Biden will join in the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post.
No details of Biden's visit were available, but the White House confirmed he will be coming to the city. Other sources indicated he's expected to visit Greenwood Rising, an historical center at Greenwood Street and Archer Avenue due to open on Tuesday, and the Greenwood Cultural Center.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.