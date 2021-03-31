Gov. Kevin Stitt hires director for Washington, D.C., office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he has hired Christina Gungoll Lepore as director of his Washington, D.C., office.

Stitt’s office said Lepore will work to ensure the state receives its fair share of federal dollars.

She will also assist the Governor’s Office in communicating the state’s needs and work with the office of other governors on issues of mutual concern. She will also advocate for the state regarding federal regulations and initiatives that could negatively impact Oklahoma’s interests.

Lepore, originally from Enid, is a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas.

“I am excited to have Christina in Washington to help us advance and defend key priorities for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It is critical for our success to have as many boots on the ground as possible to ensure Oklahoma is receiving its fair share, as federal dollars make up 40 percent of our state budget.”

Many other states have offices in Washington, Stitt said.