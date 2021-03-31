Gov. Kevin Stitt hires director for Washington, D.C., office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he has hired Christina Gungoll Lepore as director of his Washington, D.C., office.
Stitt’s office said Lepore will work to ensure the state receives its fair share of federal dollars.
She will also assist the Governor’s Office in communicating the state’s needs and work with the office of other governors on issues of mutual concern. She will also advocate for the state regarding federal regulations and initiatives that could negatively impact Oklahoma’s interests.
Lepore, originally from Enid, is a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas.
“I am excited to have Christina in Washington to help us advance and defend key priorities for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It is critical for our success to have as many boots on the ground as possible to ensure Oklahoma is receiving its fair share, as federal dollars make up 40 percent of our state budget.”
Many other states have offices in Washington, Stitt said.
“It is truly an honor to once again serve my home state of Oklahoma,” Lepore said. “I look forward to working with our outstanding congressional delegation and all of our federal partners to further enhance our strong state-federal partnership and move Oklahoma forward.”
She will be paid $120,000 a year out of Stitt’s budget, said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman.
“We plan to rent office space in Washington but have not finalized a location yet, so I don’t have anything for our on the costs for that front,” Hannema said.
Lepore is not a lobbyist and is a state employee, Hannema said.
Stitt raised eyebrows in January 2019 when he issued an executive order barring state agencies for the remainder of fiscal year 2019 from hiring or renewing the contracts of outside lobbyists without written consent from the appropriate Cabinet secretary.
In the order, he said he determined it was not a proper use of state funds.
Many state agencies employ legislative liaisons on their staffs, which is important to the agency and lawmakers, Hannema said.
“This position will help state agencies interact efficiently with their federal counterparts as well as work with Congress to ensure federal legislation is in the best interest of Oklahoma,” Hannema said.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has opposed the governor’s plan to open a Washington office, telling The Oklahoman in September 2019: “That’s what we’re supposed to be doing, and that’s what (members of Congress) have been doing for over 200 years.’’
Former Gov. Frank Keating closed a state office in Washington in 1995.
