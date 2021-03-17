Ginnie Graham: Hindsight about the year in a pandemic

The years-long assumption that remote working would allow for more physical exercise was proven wrong. It took several months to purposefully plan physical breaks.

Perhaps it was denial that had me balancing a laptop on the living room recliner or taking up the kitchen table. Why create an office when surely this emergency will subside soon?

A Zoom from my bed convinced me to get a real office. So that weird area of our house that’s been a play room, craft room and storage room became an office.

Having a dedicated space lets the kids know when Mom is at work. And, I managed to get a nice view of the backyard.

Separations have been miserable for everyone. While my home bustled with two teenagers and my husbands, others were isolated, particularly those living alone.

Mom was used to visiting about every three weeks. In the past year, I can count our personal visits on one hand. We didn’t realize how hard that was on her.

To soften the sadness, we set up regular Zoom family meetings, Facetime and daily texts. That should’ve been done earlier.

I missed going to church. Last year was the first time I missed services for Holy Week and Easter. I pledged to continue watching virtual services.