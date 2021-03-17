Ginnie Graham: Hindsight about the year in a pandemic

It was a year ago this week I last saw my office desk and the kids lugged their stuff home from school for the year.
The timing was perfect, right at spring break and when my (now justified) paranoia kicked in about the COVID-19 virus. Our family canceled out-of-state travel plans, figuring we’d hunker down a couple of months until the pandemic subsided.
I was looking forward to this time with the family, viewing it as an opportunity for quality time together.
Hindsight is the worst sometimes, realizing how naïve I was.
This anniversary prompts a self-reflection about lessons learned and things we’d do differently. There are the big questions like should America have closed more borders earlier or issued national mask mandates.
But, many of us are thinking more intimately about how our own lives have been shaped.
At the beginning, my family did some things right: bought masks, doubled up on antibacterial lotion and paid much more attention to deep cleaning and washing hands regularly.
We completely underestimated the hoarding of toilet paper and paper towels. That still doesn’t make much sense, but we now buy paper products in bulk.
As the weeks turned into months, everything got more complicated, difficult and polarizing. That’s the intersection where I think of what could have been done better.
With all the fits-and-starts in education, maybe just giving every student a gap year would’ve worked better. The seniors would’ve balked, and I don’t blame them.
But for the most part, learning wasn’t great whether it was distance learning or in-person, which usually included sporadic virtual classes. No one is at fault; it’s uncharted territory in education.
Looking back, maybe we should’ve let kids have a free year or six months to do anything: read what they want, play video games, explore their backyards or neighborhoods, build blanket forts, watch old movies or talk to the friends on social media.
It’s not ideal to have kids at a stand-still academically, but the hours of Zoom and depending on me to explain algebra wasn’t working so great either.
A positive side effect was the need for every parent to take a more hands-on approach to their child’s education. All of us should have a better appreciation for what teachers face.
Next up would be better planning for moving my body.
Working downtown meant walking at least 10 city blocks, that’s roundtrip from my regular parking space. That’s not a lot, but still something.
At home, eight hours would pass with getting up just once from my laptop. And that one time resulted in cracking of knees and a sore back.
The years-long assumption that remote working would allow for more physical exercise was proven wrong. It took several months to purposefully plan physical breaks.
Perhaps it was denial that had me balancing a laptop on the living room recliner or taking up the kitchen table. Why create an office when surely this emergency will subside soon?
A Zoom from my bed convinced me to get a real office. So that weird area of our house that’s been a play room, craft room and storage room became an office.
Having a dedicated space lets the kids know when Mom is at work. And, I managed to get a nice view of the backyard.
Separations have been miserable for everyone. While my home bustled with two teenagers and my husbands, others were isolated, particularly those living alone.
Mom was used to visiting about every three weeks. In the past year, I can count our personal visits on one hand. We didn’t realize how hard that was on her.
To soften the sadness, we set up regular Zoom family meetings, Facetime and daily texts. That should’ve been done earlier.
I missed going to church. Last year was the first time I missed services for Holy Week and Easter. I pledged to continue watching virtual services.
I didn’t stick with that, and Easter crept up on me this year. I nearly forgot it. That is something I look forward to resuming.
Many good things did come out of the past year.
Time with my teenagers is something I’ll always treasure. Before, they would retreat to their rooms and phones. They still do that, but now venture out to watch something streaming on the family room television each night.
They think it’s old-timey but got hooked on 1962’s “The Manchurian Candidate” and Disney’s “WandaVision.”
With fewer commitments, we found ourselves doing more things together like cooking, cleaning and just talking about the day’s news.
My sister and I have a two-person book club sharing romance books. Nothing has been better at lifting my spirits than sharing happily ever afters with my best friend.
I’ve kept up a daily gratitude journal and am more purposeful about buying local.
Descriptions for my past year have been survival and luck. No matter what regrets I hold, others had it worse with life-changing hardships.
The kids are happy to be returning to school after spring break as I remain at the home office; all of us changed and hopefully for the better.
Featured video: