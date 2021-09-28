Gilcrease Expressway extension 72% complete, OTA official says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Gilcrease Expressway extension is 72% complete, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle said Monday following a meeting of the authority’s board.
The project consists of five miles of new four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street. It will provide for a new route across the Arkansas River west of downtown Tulsa.
The $336 million stretch of road is expected to be opened in May or June 2022, Echelle said.
City, county, state, federal and other officials worked to bring the project, which had been discussed for decades, to fruition.
The project wasn’t built earlier due to the cost, location and right-of-way acquisition, among other reasons, Echelle said. Making the new portion of the Gilcrease Expressway a toll road is allowing for its construction.
“The OTA can borrow a portion of the money to build the facility like this and pay off that debt through the tolls we collect,” Echelle said.
An average of 53,600 vehicles per day travel on Interstate 44 near the south point of the Gilcrease west extension, and an average of 50,600 per day travel on U.S. 412 near the highway’s north point, according to 2018 Oklahoma Department of Transportation traffic counts, the most recent available.
About 4,000 vehicles a day are expected to travel the roadway by the end of the first year it is opened, said Jack Damrill, an OTA spokesman.
The facility will be owned by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and will include three cashless toll-collection points, Echelle said. Cashless collection methods include PikePass and PlatePay, where the bill is sent to the person who holds the registration on a vehicle passing through a toll point.
The cost to travel the entire span will be about $2, but a specific toll rate has not been set because the total cost could change, Echelle said.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, is a member of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“I live in the area,” he said. “I have seen a lot of the work that has been happening and am excited that the work that former Rep. Don Ross and the late Sen. Maxine Horner started is finally being completed.”
The roadway is part of the Driving Forward program, an expansion and improvement initiative for six turnpikes announced during former Gov. Mary Fallin’s administration.
The entire Driving Forward initiative is 96% complete, Echelle said.
