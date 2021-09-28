Gilcrease Expressway extension 72% complete, OTA official says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Gilcrease Expressway extension is 72% complete, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle said Monday following a meeting of the authority’s board.

The project consists of five miles of new four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street. It will provide for a new route across the Arkansas River west of downtown Tulsa.

The $336 million stretch of road is expected to be opened in May or June 2022, Echelle said.

City, county, state, federal and other officials worked to bring the project, which had been discussed for decades, to fruition.

The project wasn’t built earlier due to the cost, location and right-of-way acquisition, among other reasons, Echelle said. Making the new portion of the Gilcrease Expressway a toll road is allowing for its construction.

“The OTA can borrow a portion of the money to build the facility like this and pay off that debt through the tolls we collect,” Echelle said.