Gathering Place receives electric vehicle charging stations

The Gathering Place will be the latest site in Tulsa to make use of electric vehicle charging stations for public use.
In a partnership with Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and the Indian Nations Council of Governments, the park will house the uniquely designed Boost Charger stations provided by California-based FreeWire Technologies specially outfitted for dense, high-traffic locations.
“Sustainability is at the very heart of our park’s design and its mission, said Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore. “We are thrilled to be able to offer the world-class FreeWire EV charging station for our park guests.”
Indicators point to Oklahoma developing into one of the nation’s fastest-growing electric vehicle markets, with year-over-year sales reaching an estimated 288% totaling 4,674 vehicles sold, according to 2018 data from the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers.
Providing the charging devices to the public, said Ethan Sprague, vice president of sales and marketing at FreeWire, assists in making the technology readily available for the now in-demand service.
“Boost Charger provides an interactive charging experience alerting drivers to nearby amenities and lowering barriers to charging deployment by using batteries to provide high-power. Boost Charger is one of kind and Tulsa is among the first to receive them.”
The installation of the stations at popular Tulsa attractions, including the Tulsa Aquarium and Tulsa International Airport, will coincide with National Drive Electric Week. Held since 2010 each September through early October, the event is an effort to raise awareness to the benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Oklahoma agencies such as INCOG have worked with state and federal agencies to prepare the state for use of electric vehicles as they become more prevalent.
“These new chargers complement a robust network of fast EV chargers installed earlier this year, every 50 miles along Oklahoma’s interstates and most highways,” said Adriane Jaynes, INCOG program manager. “Oklahoma’s charging network is one of the best in the nation and allows electric vehicle drivers to travel almost anywhere in the state with confidence.”
Once installed, the charging stations will be able to provide 100 miles of range in 10 minutes for electric and hybrid vehicles.
PSO, which claims to have already been at the forefront spearheading the installation of similar charging stations in Tulsa, sees the addition of more stations on par with its goal innovation and sustainability.
“Providing easy access to vehicle charging which is a part of our sustainability goal and think that it gives our local owners what they want and need,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president. “These public chargers are an important part of the infrastructure needed to support and promote the evolution in technology, serving our customers and community.”
