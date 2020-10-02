Gathering Place receives electric vehicle charging stations

The installation of the stations at popular Tulsa attractions, including the Tulsa Aquarium and Tulsa International Airport, will coincide with National Drive Electric Week. Held since 2010 each September through early October, the event is an effort to raise awareness to the benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Oklahoma agencies such as INCOG have worked with state and federal agencies to prepare the state for use of electric vehicles as they become more prevalent.

“These new chargers complement a robust network of fast EV chargers installed earlier this year, every 50 miles along Oklahoma’s interstates and most highways,” said Adriane Jaynes, INCOG program manager. “Oklahoma’s charging network is one of the best in the nation and allows electric vehicle drivers to travel almost anywhere in the state with confidence.”

Once installed, the charging stations will be able to provide 100 miles of range in 10 minutes for electric and hybrid vehicles.

PSO, which claims to have already been at the forefront spearheading the installation of similar charging stations in Tulsa, sees the addition of more stations on par with its goal innovation and sustainability.