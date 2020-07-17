Citing the COVID-19 pandemic that has strengthened locally in recent weeks, Gathering Place has laid off a portion of the employees it furloughed in early May, the park’s executive director, Tony Moore, said Friday.
“Unfortunately, we had to make some decisions, resulting in about 20% of the total amount that we had furloughed being laid off,” Moore said.
A total of 106 of Gathering Place and sister park Guthrie Green employees were furloughed more than two months ago as the venues rolled back personnel in areas such as special events programming and support. At the same time, 35 people were laid off from Gathering Place’s Vista restaurant.
Half of those furloughed in May were brought back for Gathering Place’s reopening in June, Moore said. Attendance at theme and other parks nationwide have suffered because of physical distancing and other safety measures prompted by the pandemic.
“Had we been a paid attraction, this would certainly be more devastating. But we have to make sure we show responsibility and management and at the same time balance the business,” Moore said. “It’s all COVID-related.”
Developed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the $465 million Gathering Place opened in September 2018.
