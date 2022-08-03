 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galloway named DHS interim director

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Samantha Galloway was named interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the agency announced Tuesday.

Justin Brown, who served as agency director since June of 2019, will step down from his role effective Aug. 19.

Galloway has spent nearly her entire career in human services.

Before returning to the agency in 2019 to serve as chief of staff and then as one of the agency’s deputy directors, Galloway served as the DHS legislative liaison and as a case manager in Developmental Disabilities Services.

Galloway will serve as interim director until a permanent replacement is named by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vin Scully, iconic former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, has died at age 94 | SportsCenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert