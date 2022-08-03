Galloway named DHS interim director

OKLAHOMA CITY — Samantha Galloway was named interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the agency announced Tuesday.

Justin Brown, who served as agency director since June of 2019, will step down from his role effective Aug. 19.

Galloway has spent nearly her entire career in human services.

Before returning to the agency in 2019 to serve as chief of staff and then as one of the agency’s deputy directors, Galloway served as the DHS legislative liaison and as a case manager in Developmental Disabilities Services.

Galloway will serve as interim director until a permanent replacement is named by Gov. Kevin Stitt.