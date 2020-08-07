Gov. Kevin Stitt outlined his negotiations over tribal gaming compacts at a December press conference. A federal judge last week agreed with tribes that the compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1, 2020.
Four Oklahoma tribes filed a lawsuit Friday against the Department of Interior and Gov. Kevin Stitt. The tribes seek a declaration that the interior department violated federal law in allowing gaming agreements with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe to take effect as approved.
The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations filed the suit in U.S. District Court under the Administrative Procedures Act, also naming Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John Shotton as defendants.
“Four Tribes today initiated a lawsuit to declare the Comanche Nation’s and Otoe-Missouria Tribe’s gaming agreements invalid for purposes of Federal law,"the plaintiff tribes' attorneys said in a release. "While the Oklahoma Supreme Court has declared those agreements invalid under Oklahoma law, their validity under Federal law must also be addressed to avoid damage to the integrity of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, a statute that provides the bedrock to a significant portion of Oklahoma’s economy. The Tribes filed this suit to protect IGRA’s established framework and the Tribal operations conducted under it.”
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan said he's aware of the filing and called it "sad" that Stitt "placed the tribal governments in this position."
"Stitt never had the legal authority to enter into these gaming agreements," Morgan said in a release. "The decision of the Oklahoma Supreme Court to declare those agreements invalid under Oklahoma law supported our position. Hopefully, the suit filed today will bring an end to this unnecessary and costly chapter and allow all the state and tribal governments to move back to a proper government-to-government relationship that includes honest and respectful communications for the betterment of all of Oklahoma."
Morgan said the OIGA will continue to support its members' rights to protect the integrity of their treaty territories, and he thanked the tribal governments for their work in protecting the Class III framework established by voters in State Question 712.
